I am ready to face Lok Sabha byelection: MLA Satish Jarkiholi

MLA Satish Jarkiholi stated that he is ready to face Lok Sabha byelection to Belagavi on Congress ticket. But the party has not taken a final call on it.

Speaking to media persons in Harihar on Monday evening, he said discussions had been held in this regard so far. He would face byelection if the party wants him to do so.

Referring to the Valmiki community's demand for a rise in reservation, he said the community has set a deadline for it. "We will discuss the next course of action after the completion of the deadline. The issue would be discussed in Valmiki fair slated to be held in Harihar soon," he said.

Valmiki community seer Prasannananda Puri Swami exuded confidence that the demand for a rise in reservation for the community would be met in the fair and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce it there. He is hopeful that the government would provide 7.5% reservation to the community.

On Union Budget 2021-22, he alleged that the Centre has meted out injustice to Karnataka. It is unfortunate that nobody is talking about the fuel price hike.