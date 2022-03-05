I believe in people, not money: Karnataka CM Bommai

I believe in people, not money: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai stated that he wants to make Karnataka a model state in India

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Mar 05 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 15:35 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai honours former CM B S Yediyurappa in Shikaripur town on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he believes "in people more than money".

"I believe more in people than money. So, I have given importance to youths, women and farmers in the budget so that they would also improve their income and thus contribute to the prosperity of state", Bommai said.

Inaugurating tanks filling irrigation project in Shikaripur town of Shivamogga district on Saturday, he said many people say money is important. "But I believe that work is important. So, primary importance has been given to the earnings of people in the budget."

Hailing former CM B S Yediyurappa, he said the state's financial discipline and schemes implemented by him have been continued. Braving the pandemic, Yediyurappa had worked hard to keep Karnataka safe in all sectors. "I am following in his footsteps," Bommai said. He also stated that he wants to make Karnataka a model state in India and to bring social and regional equality in the state.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Politics

