I did not say I would be CM after bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, stated that talks about having re-alliance with the JD(S) after by-election results are not being held at present.

"I did not say that I would be the chief minister after by-polls. I just said, that could happen only if Congress gets majority in the Assembly," he clarified.

B S Yediyurappa became chief minister in 2008 and now, through the back-door entry, though people did not give the BJP majority. BJP purchased MLAs, to come to power. BJP leaders speak anything they want, as they have no faith in democracy and Constitution, Siddaramaiah charged.

"I do not react to challenge posed by ministers K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar regarding the by-election results, because they do not have the moral right to be in power. They have become ministers in a government which has come into existence through horse-trading," he said.

Yediyurappa has to resign as chief minister if BJP cannot get the required number after the by-elections. Let us see what would be the people's mandate in by-elections, he added.