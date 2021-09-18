I have started state-wide tour from Mysuru: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that he has already started his state-wide tour from Mysuru and he would carry on his tour after the completion of the Assembly session.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said opposition parties have discussed the price rise issue in detail in the session and the chief minister has replied to them during the session.

The chief minister has stated that price rise was inevitable to bring the economy back on track. The prices of essential commodities will come down in the coming days. He exuded confidence that the Centre would take suitable steps on reducing the price of fuel.

Referring to the two-day state BJP meeting in Davangere, he said the issues related to strengthening the party would be discussed. He promised that he would strive to implement the suggestions given by leaders without fail.

