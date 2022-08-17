I lost all respect for Siddaramaiah: K S Eshwarappa

MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa stated that he lost all respect for Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, because of the latter’s remark on the Veer Savarkar banner issue.

The Congress leader, commenting on the incident on the eve of Independence Day where two groups violently clashed over putting up a banner of Veer Savarkar at Ameer Ahmed circle here, had asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party would want to put up a Savarkar banner in a Muslim-populated area in Shivamogga.

“He is a traitor and he is ready to do anything to gain support from Muslims,” Eshwarappa said.

Also Read | 'Jihadi mindset': BJP slams Siddaramaiah for 'Muslim area' remark

“Earlier, I had some respect for Siddaramaiah. Now it is lost. Has Siddaramaiah registered Ameer Ahmad circle in the name of Muslims,” the former BJP state minister fumed, and asserted that images of freedom fighters, including that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Veer Savarkar, can be put up anywhere in the country—from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Hailing Savarkar, Eshwarappa said: “Savarkar was in jail for 21 years during the freedom struggle. Besides, he is a Hindutva leader. So, some Muslim goondas hate Savarkar and we understand it. But the Congress is supporting such Muslims for political gains.”

Eshwarappa also referenced Siddaramaiah while speaking about the state government’s plan to ban SDPI and PFI. “We don’t need Siddaramaiah’s permission to ban them. The Centre would take a call on it,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of trying to disturb peace in Karnataka through provocative remarks. “But our government is capable enough to handle the situation without resorting to violence,” he said.

He also warned against disruption of Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, and said those who would disturb the peace would face consequences. “We have never disturbed the celebrations of Muslim festivals,” Eshwarappa said.