I lost patience over BK Hariprasad's remark against Modi: Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa clarified that he used abusive words against Congress leader B K Hariprasad for the latter's remark that toilet pits must be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, he would apologise for it, and he would withdraw his words. He demanded that Hariprasad too should apologise for his remarks made against Modi.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said, he did not criticise the Congress party, but only Hariprasad.

He said, he lost his patience when Hariprasad made such cheap remarks against Modi, and he used such abusive words. "I have the highest regard for Modi. Today, India is recognised as a fast developing nation in the world. So, all countries are hailing India at the global-level.

There was a time when foreigners used to term us as bloody Indians. But, Modi changed India's reputation at the global-level. Now, Pakistan has become alone and no country is backing it, and this is due to Modi. But, Hariprasad made such a remark against Modi. Will I not get angry?" he questioned, and said, he has the highest regard for Congress party.

He also made it clear that he would apologise for his words, and urged the Congress to guide Hariprasad properly. "I don't know what action KPCC President D K Shivakumar or Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah would take against Hariprasad for making such a remark. What is the stand of the Congress party in this regard"? he questioned.

Jalashakti Abhiyan

Referring to Jalashakti Abhiyan, he said, Karnataka stands first in Jalashakti Abhiyan under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched it on March 22, 2020.

He said, the Abhiyan had been implemented effectively in all the States across the country. The main objective was to improve underground water level and construct farm ponds, check-dams, tank bunds, and kalyanis. Following this, the groundwater level is increasing even in drought-prone districts like Kolar, and scores of lakes are filled with water, he added.

On the training programme for gram panchayat presidents, and vice-presidents, and PDOs, he said, it has been completed in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Chikkodi. It will be conducted in Tumakuru on August 17.

After the completion of the training programme, the department would conduct the same for the members of gram panchayats at assembly constituency level, he added.