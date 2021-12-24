I’m good: Karnataka CM Bommai clarifies on health rumours

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that his health is good, a clarification that came at a time when speculation was rife that he would fly overseas to find a fix for a knee ailment.

"My health is good. There's no problem. You can see how active I am. My health and the state's health is good," Bommai told reporters.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka also denied speculation surrounding Bommai's health and his possible exit, which has been brewing in the rumour mill these past few weeks.

"Someone is spreading this mischievous rumour. He's not going overseas 1,000%," Ashoka, who is Bommai's senior Cabinet colleague, said.

According to Ashoka, Bommai has been advised by the doctors that he does not need surgery. "It will cure without an operation. Orthopaedic and Ayurveda doctors have said this. He is improving and in a week's time he'll be alright," he said.

Political circles are abuzz with rumours of a possible change in leadership. Bommai's emotional speech in his home constituency of Shiggaon earlier this week added to this buzz, coupled with RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa's projection of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani as a future chief minister.

And, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been cryptically targeting a BJP leader who is said to be going to town saying he'll become the CM.

Alternatively, there is speculation that Bommai's Cabinet will be rejigged keeping the 2023 Assembly elections in mind.

Ashoka dismissed talk of Bommai's exit. "We're all with Bommai. Our support is for Bommai. We will fight the next election under his leadership," he said.

Ashoka pointed out Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in early September that Bommai will lead the BJP into the 2023 election. "If people still have a doubt after Shah's statement, then they should be sent to a mental hospital," he said.

