I see a paradox in philosophy and economics: Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai makes himself comfortable on an ordinary chair, refusing to sit on a plush sofa. “This is most comfortable for my back,” he says. He chats without hesitation.

The DH on Saturday team -- two reporters and a photographer -- has trailed him since morning, through multiple engagements, and we ask how he stays unruffled. “I don’t let administration or politics enter my system,” he says.

Bommai starts his day around 6.30 am with a few stretches and a 10-minute session of pranayama. A sugarless cup of tea and reading seven newspapers give him a feel of the day’s buzz.

He believes good music sets the tone for the day. “I love listening to Hindustani music — my favourites are Gangubai Hangal, Bhimsen Joshi and Mallikarjun Mansur. When I am on district visits, old Rajkumar songs and old Bollywood numbers keep me company,” he says.

He reads on a variety of subjects, but economics and philosophy are favourites. “In philosophy there is paapa-punya and in economics there is profit and loss. I look at these paradoxically, I see paapa-punya in economics and profit-loss in philosophy,” he says.

He believes a people’s way of life shapes a country’s economy. “In India, we have a saving culture, while the West has people spending. That leads to different economic policies, activities and results,” he says.

Bommai is a mechanical engineer. “As a college student, I loved hanging out with friends, watching films, bunking one or two classes on Saturdays,” he says. He was good at organising college events, but had not imagined he would enter politics.

“After coming out of Tata Motors, when I started my own enterprise, economics came in handy. Philosophy was part of my life. I grew up on a diet of Vivekananda and Basavanna,” he says.