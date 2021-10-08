I-T raids a 'signal' for Yediyurappa camp in BJP?

The ongoing income tax raids as part of which I-T sleuths have raided the residence of Umesh, a close of aide of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, has sparked discussions within the BJP about whether the party is sending a “signal” to Yediyurappa’s allies in an effort to snub them.

A section of the party workers believes that there is a systematic approach to sideline Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. Not just that, the party wants to eventually sideline all of their supporters, some BJP leaders opine. It is believed that the party wants to snub anyone trying to exert undue pressure on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

That Vijayendra was not initially included in the list of incharges for the Sindagi and Hangal bypolls, has also caused disgruntlement and added to suspicion among a section of leaders.

Also Read | I-T sleuths continue search operations for second day in Bengaluru

A BJP leader told DH, “There is no doubt that the BJP has begun targeting Yediyurappa’s supporters by sidelining several of them. Also, notice how the party did not allow Vijayendra to campaign in Belagavi, Dharwad or Kalaburagi corporation polls. Even for the Hangal and Sindagi bypolls, they included him in the list of incharges only after his supporters raised a hue and cry.”

The BJP was targeting Yediyurappa’s supporters in the name of “cleaning” the party but this would have ramifications in the days to come, according to this leader.

However, senior BJP leaders have maintained that the raids have nothing to do with Yediyurappa and are in no way linked to the bypolls. Chief Minister’s political secretary Renukacharya told DH, “B S Yediyurappa is a respected leader. Everyone knows that he is indispensable to the party. There is no question of sidelining him.”

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, who spoke to mediapersons in Bagalkot, also took a similar stance. “What is the link between I-T raids and Yediyurappa? The IT officials have raided someone who was with Yediyurappa. That doesn’t immediately even make the accused guilty. Officials will investigate. It is not right to cast aspersions on Yediyurappa for this,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here