I-T raids properties of Karnataka ex-Dy CM Parameshwara

Income Tax officials raid Karnataka's former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.
The IT officials are currently going through the financial records at the Parameshwara's residence and also at the latter's engineering college-- Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology, Tumkuru. Parameshwara has reportedly said the raids are mala fide.
The IT officials are also said to have raided senior congress leader R L Jalappa's house and educational institutions in Doddaballapura.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has come to the support of the Congress leaders.
"The series of IT raids on DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting
@INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won't budge to any such tactics!!" Siddaramaih said on Twitter.
Massive search operations are on in 30 locations across Karnataka.
More to follow...