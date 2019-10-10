I-T raids properties of Karnataka ex-Dy CM Parameshwara

Income Tax officials raid Karnataka's former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

The IT officials are currently going through the financial records at the Parameshwara's residence and also at the latter's engineering college-- Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology, Tumkuru. Parameshwara has reportedly said the raids are mala fide.

The IT officials are also said to have raided senior congress leader R L Jalappa's house and educational institutions in Doddaballapura. 

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has come to the support of the Congress leaders. 

"The series of IT raids on DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won't budge to any such tactics!!" Siddaramaih said on Twitter.

Massive search operations are on in 30 locations across Karnataka.

