I want to realise unfulfilled dreams of my husband: Mangala Angadi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for by-election to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency Mangala Angadi is making her electoral debut, but hailing from a family with political background, she’s no novice in the world of politics. She said she’s seeking votes based on the development made by the Narendra Modi-led Union government and to realise the unfulfilled dreams of her late husband Suresh Angadi for the constituency. People want me to represent them in Lok Sabha to get funds on the lines of my husband, she says in a chat with DH.

It’s your first election. How are you coping with stress and challenges of active politics?

I am new to electoral politics, but not politics. I come from a family (Koujalagi) with political background. I had campaigned for him (late Suresh Angadi) in the previous elections. It’s getting very hectic since the filing of nomination. However, I am not completely new to this...

How was the response of your family when the BJP leadership announced your candidature?

In fact my daughters wanted to contest the bypoll as their father had worked hard for development of constituency as MP, and as MoS for railways, and they wanted to continue his legacy. He had brought many rail projects to the district and to the state. I have been receiving unflinching support from my family members. They have been touring across the constituency seeking votes. Also, the other ticket aspirants have assured me of full support.

How has been the cooperation of party leaders and workers?

Central and state leaders of BJP were standing by me and supporting me. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state ministers Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, Shashikala Jolle, MP Annasaheb Jolle and MLAs and MLCs from the district are campaigning for me extensively. Suresh Angadi used to treat the BJP workers with respect. The party workers are overwhelmed with my candidature and during interactions they keep saying that they were orphaned after my husband’s death.

What are your plans for the constituency, if elected?

I want to realise unfulfilled dreams of my husband like getting funds for ring road, opening cold storage for farmers, giving pace to infrastructure projects in the district.

Both you and Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi are from Gokak. Will that affect vote share?

The people of Gokak taluk, comprising of Gokak and Arabhavi assembly constituencies, during the last four elections have voted for their son-in-law. This time they will vote for their daughter.