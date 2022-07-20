I was confident of being cleared from day one: K S Eshwarappa

MLA K S Eshwarappa, who quit the rural development and panchayat raj minister post, after an FIR was filed against him in connection with the suicide of a civil works contractor Santosh Patil, said he had anticipated a B report in the case from the very beginning. He also stated that he was glad the police submitted that report.

Speaking to media persons at his residence here on Wednesday, Eshwarappa said the B report signified that he had nothing to do with the suicide case. In reply to a question, he said the party high command would take a call on inducting him back into the cabinet headed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. “I would abide by the decision taken by central and state leaders,” he said.

“I was pained that baseless charge was made against me. I had immense confidence that I would overcome the charge. Now, I am happy as it's been proved that I am innocent,” Eshwarappa stated.

“Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa called me and expressed happiness over the B report. From day one, I was confident of coming clear on this charge."

He said nobody could finish off him politically—be it in connection with hijab or any other issue. “I am a representative of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and I will strive to safeguard Hindutva till my last breath,” he exclaimed.