I will expose BJP in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 19:49 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Congress Legislative Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he will expose the BJP in Karnataka.

Addressing party workers at Kallapu while on his way to Ullal uroos, he said "We will reveal the corruption of the government. I will explain how Karnataka is inching closer to bankruptcy after BJP came to power in the state. The development of the state has come to a standstill."

Stating that people of Dakshina Kannada have knowledge on politics, he said people will understand politics easily. "We should not support any political party blindly without proper analysis. People should try to know how the BJP  has turned corrupt."

He said there were no allegations against him or others when Congress was in power in the state. "There were no charges against our government. However, corruption is rampant everywhere after BJP came to power in Karnataka. It is not my opinion. Karnataka State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the corruption in Karanataka. Do we need this government or oust them? The day will come when the BJP government will collapse and we will come back. We will expose the BJP when we come back," he said.

Siddaramaiah has alleged that a man in Belthangady was murdered by a Bajrang Dal leader.

"We will condemn any murder. Be it in Shivamogga or Belthangady. Life is precious. Nobody should stoop the level of murdering anyone."

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress

