Ibrahim says sorry to Vokkaligas over party leader remarks

Senior Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim has tendered an apology to JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and the Vokkaliga community.

"I am pained to know that certain recent statements made by leaders from my party and my community against Kumaraswamy and Vokkaliga community have hurt their sentiments. I want to apologise to Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and the entire Vokkaliga community," Ibrahim said in a video statement.

While Ibrahim did not take names, he was understood to be referring to statements made by Congress' Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan who recently attacked Kumaraswamy. Recently, Khan had made personal comments on Kumaraswamy's skin colour and his politics, addressing him in the singular.

"Muslims and Vokkaligas have lived in harmony from time immemorial in rural parts of Karnataka. Such statements will not dent the trust between the communities," Ibrahim said.

Politically attacking someone is acceptable but no one should personally comment on any leader, Ibrahim added. "Kumaraswamy took up several good initiatives when he was the chief minister," he said.