If a CM has to certify himself, then there's danger lurking: Shivakumar takes a dig at BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday mocked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for saying he will complete his term.

“What was the need for the CM to say he’ll stay on for two more years? We hadn’t questioned him. He certified himself because there’s panic,” Shivakumar told reporters.

The Congress leader was referring to Yediyurappa’s assertion that there will not be any change in leadership and that he would complete his term till 2023.

“Their own MLAs have been talking about a change in leadership,” Shivakumar said. “If a CM has to certify himself, it means there's some danger lurking.”

The former minister also lashed out at the BJP government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the advent of the new strain. Reacting to Health Minister K Sudhakar’s statement that 75 UK-returnees were yet to be traced, Shivakumar said: “They don’t have basic common sense. People came via flights and we have their addresses. Why weren’t they held and checked in the airport itself? This shows administrative failure.”

On the gram panchayat election results, Shivakumar said he was “completely satisfied” because Congress-backed candidates had performed well. “Despite the pressure of money and misuse of power, our workers did well,” he said. “Although we’re in the Opposition, we’ve bagged good numbers in the elections.”