If talk about new UTs begins, Mumbai should feature first: Ashwath Narayan

A day after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded that Belagavi be declared as a Union Territory, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday stated that Mumbai should figure first if one is to hold a discussion on the declaration of new Union Territories.

"If questions are raised about how many Marathi people are there in Mumbai, it will be a problem for him (Uddhav) to answer. I don't know how the thought of declaring Belagavi and other places Union Territories came to him. Uddhav should think before making such statements. If talk about declaring new Union Territories begins, Mumbai will feature first," Ashwath Narayan said.

Stating that the inter-state boundary dispute is a settled matter, the minister said Uddhav and others are repeatedly raising this issue with political motives, and are thus creating problems for people and for themselves, in addition to hurting sentiments.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on boundary issue with Karnataka

"They do not have any concern for people. They play such politics due to their selfishness. Such leaders are in a way a burden for the society," he added.

On DKS' remarks

Replying to KPCC president D K Shivakumar's prediction about early Assembly polls on the 'pretext' of the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases, Ashwath Narayan said such statements were made as Congress has no concern about people's lives and they are unable to contain their hunger for power. They should not have such suspicions, he added.

Regarding the demand for 12 per cent reservation for the Vokkaliga community, he said that the government has referred the matter to the backward classes commission, and appropriate steps would be taken based on the report.

"What did they (Congress) do when they were in power? Mere politics, appeasement and betrayal is Congress' culture. We do not hesitate to take steps for the welfare of the society and to respond to the demands of people," Ashwath Narayan added.