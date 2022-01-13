If you don’t, we will stop you: Karnataka HM tells Congress

If you don’t, we will stop you: Karnataka HM tells Cong

As per the Congress’ plan, the foot march is scheduled to move from Ramanagara to Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru today

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 13:04 ist

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra that the police will “act as per law” if Congress goes ahead with day five of its foot march on Thursday. 

“What I expect is that the Congress will take a good decision by ending the march. Otherwise, the police and district administrations have instructions to stop them,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

Congress leaders have got into a huddle in Ramanagara to discuss the way forward, a day after the Basavaraj Bommai administration specifically ordered a ban on the ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ campaign for the Mekedatu project, given the rise in Covid-19 cases. 

Congress's Mekedatu padayatra sees third FIR; one more MLA tests Covid-19 positive

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who took part in the inauguration of the Mekedatu padayatra, has tested positive for Covid-19, Jnanendra said. 

“We have information that many leaders are infected. The march has become a Covid march,” Jnanendra said. 

