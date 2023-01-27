Strengthen my hands: Shivakumar's seeming K'taka CM bid

I'm your son, strengthen my hands: Shivakumar in a seeming Karnataka Chief Ministerial bid

'I'm asking you as Karnataka Congress president bowing to your feet and asking you to give me the strength, give me an opportunity to serve you,' he said

PTI
PTI, Mandya, Karnataka,
  • Jan 27 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:36 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

In what is seen in some quarters as another attempt by him to openly express his Chief Ministerial ambitions, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday urged voters in Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya to support the party in the upcoming Assembly polls. Shivakumar, who is a Vokkaliga, had earlier too called on the Vokkaliga community, which forms a major vote bank in the old Mysuru or southern Karnataka region, to strengthen his hands.

"I'm standing before you as your son, I'm asking you as a son of the soil, as the son of Doddalahalli Kempegowda. I'm asking you as Karnataka Congress president bowing to your feet and asking you to give me the strength, give me an opportunity to serve you," Shivakumar said. Speaking at the Congress's 'Praja Dwani Yatre' here, he said, "Voting JD(S) is of no use, it is like making BJP win." "I'm asking you with folded hands, your son has become the State Congress president, strengthen my hands, make all seven (Congress candidates in Mandya) win," he added.

Mandya is a JD(S) bastion, and the seven seats in the district were won by the regional party in the 2018 Assembly polls. AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among several leaders present at the rally, wherein Shivakumar sought people's support. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions if the party comes to power after the polls due by May.

This has resulted in political one-upmanship between the two.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Politics
Karntaka News
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 