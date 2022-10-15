Implement Nagamohan Das panel report, Rahul tells Bommai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sought the Basavaraj Bommai government to implement the recommendations of the H N Nagamohan Das committee report on hike in reservation for SC/ST communities.

He was addressing a public rally as part of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at the Municipal High School ground here.

“The Congress government constituted the H N Nagamohan Das committee to look into reservation for SC and ST communities. The Karnataka government should implement recommendations of the committee without any excuses,” he demanded.

“Why is the BJP government delaying implementation of the recommendations?” Rahul sought to know.

Accusing the BJP government of ignoring development of the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, he said, “L K Advani, the then Home Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had rejected a proposal by the Karnataka government seeking amendment to the Article 371 (J) for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region. However, the Congress government amended the Article that helped many unemployed youths get jobs.”

“Corruption is rampant in the BJP government in Karnataka. PSI jobs are for sale and a post could be purchased by paying Rs 80 lakh. Those lacking money will have to remain unemployed forever,” he alleged. The former Congress president targeted the Narendra Modi government for increasing unemployment, price rise and problems in agriculture and industrial sectors.

“People are in distress due to unemployment and price rise. Modi raised a hue and cry when one LPG cylinder cost Rs 400 during the Congress government. Why is he tight-lipped and not answering even though the price of one LPG is Rs 1,000 now?” he asked.

Vehicular movement on NH-63 was thrown out of gear due to the Yatra between 2 pm and 7 pm.

Thousands of vehicles were seen in a serpentine queue for many kilometres causing inconvenience to the travelling public.