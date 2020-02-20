In a first, Muslim man to head Lingayat mutt: Report

In a first, Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka: Report

He is also the first family man to be given the position

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2020, 15:14pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 15:44pm ist
A Lingayat mutt in North Karnataka's Gadag is set to create history as it has decided to appoint a Muslim youth as its pontiff, according to multiple reports. Thirty-three-year-old Dewan Sharief Mullah is all set to become a seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Asuti village.

Ordained by Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami of the mutt, Sharief is also the first family man to be given the position. Sharief is a married man and father to three daughters and a son, according to reports. He will be incepted on Feb. 26.

The Muruga Rajendra Mutt is linked to the 350-year-old Koraneshwara Sansthan Mutt in Khajuri village in Kalaburagi and is one of the 361 mutts under Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra mutt of Chitradurga.

“All devotees of the mutt have backed Sharief to be made pontiff. It is an opportunity for us to uphold Basavanna’s idea of a ‘kalyana rajya’ (welfare state)," Shivayogi was quoted by The Times of India.

Sharief told ANI, "Nobody asked me to do it, the almighty came in my mind and guided me."

According to the report, Sharief said that he used to run a flour mill in a village near Gadag. He used to undertake discourses of Basavanna's teachings. Eventually, his work was recognised by Shivayogi, who guided him further on the spiritual path.

"They've put the sacred thread & given me the responsibility. They've given me the 'Ishta-linga' and this honour. I've done the 'Ishta-linga dharan'. I'll walk on the path of dharma. Love & sacrifice is the message given to me, that is what I want to propagate," he told ANI.

“Basava’s philosophies are universal and we embrace followers irrespective of caste and religion. He had dreamed of social justice and harmony in the 12th century and following his teachings, the mutt has opened its doors to all,” said Murugharajendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, the pontiff of the Khajuri mutt, according to TOI.

 

