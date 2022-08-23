Indira Gandhi released postal stamps of Savarkar: Kateel

The Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the Congress to disclose the names of its leaders jailed in Andaman during freedom struggle.
"If Savarkar is not a freedom fighter why was he imprisoned in cellular jail at Andaman twice?. Let Congress name its leaders who were incarcerated in Anadman jail during freedom struggle," Kateel said here on Tuesday.
Read | Will chop hands if Savarkar's posters are removed, warns Pramod Muthalik
Claiming that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had released postal stamps on Savarkar, Kateel said that Siddaramaiah was contradicting Indira by questioning patriotism of Savarkar.
"Siddaramaiah comes from a socialist background. He is an atheist Congressman. What else can one expect from such people?" he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle
Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus
What life as engineer can mean for girls
Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India
DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons