Indira Gandhi released postal stamps of Savarkar: Kateel

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 23 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 21:56 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH file photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the Congress to disclose the names of its leaders jailed in Andaman during freedom struggle.

"If Savarkar is not a freedom fighter why was he imprisoned in cellular jail at Andaman twice?. Let Congress name its leaders who were incarcerated in Anadman jail during freedom struggle," Kateel said here on Tuesday.

Claiming that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had released postal stamps on Savarkar, Kateel said that Siddaramaiah was contradicting Indira by questioning patriotism of Savarkar.

"Siddaramaiah comes from a socialist background. He is an atheist Congressman. What else can one expect from such people?" he said.

