Inducting MLAs into cabinet is CM’s prerogative: Somashekhar

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Nov 19 2020, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 13:48 ist
Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar on Thursday said that it was the prerogative of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to induct MLAs into the cabinet during the next cabinet rejig.

Speaking to reporters at Hosapete in Ballari district on Thursday, he stated the chief minister did not do injustice to those who jumped their ships to the BJP and kept his word. The BJP has issued B-form to all 17 team members who resigned from their assembly membership and joined the BJP.

"The party has ensured their victory also. Those who were defeated have been made MLCs. We are one and there are no teams. There is no need to engineer operation lotus again as we have compete majority," Somashekhar clarified.

