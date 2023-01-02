Industrialist suicide case: Karnataka BJP MLA, 5 others booked; action as per law, says CM

Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against senior BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others in connection with the suicide case of Bengaluru industrialist, Pradeep, in Ramnagar district of the state, police said on Monday.

47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head after mentioning the name of BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and others in the death note on Sunday.

The deceased had mentioned the names of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali, G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

Deceased Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car. According to police, he had gone to a resort near Ramnagar, a neighbouring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate the New Year on Sunday.

Kaggalipura Police have filed the FIR against Arvind Limbavali and other accused. The police began the investigation and are trying to retrieve the call details of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the procedure has already been taken up as per the law in the case. "In future also, the action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The preliminary investigations have shown that Pradeep's wife had earlier lodged a complaint against him. His wife had charged that he had threatened her with a pistol earlier suspecting her character. The police are probing in that direction also.

In his death note, Pradeep had urged the police to initiate action against all of the accused he had mentioned in the suicide note and held them responsible for his death. The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers in the note.

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort. They had promised that they would make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakh. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the suicide note says.