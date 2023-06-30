Irregular earlier, H D Kumaraswamy says he'll attend Assembly daily

Former JD(S) Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to attend all days of the upcoming legislature session, in line with his plan to fill the vacuum in the BJP and virtually emerge as the “real leader” of the opposition.

Kumaraswamy was notorious for being irregular to the Assembly sessions over the years. This time, however, the JD(S) leader has decided to encash the absence of several senior BJP leaders in the House.

According to sources, Kumaraswamy has instructed all his MLAs to be present in the Assembly every day and take part in debates.

“The absence of senior leaders who had their own way of tackling issues and attacking the government - the likes of B S Yedyurappa, J C Madhuswamy, Jagadish Shettar and K S Eshwarappa - will haunt the BJP in the upcoming session. This will be a big advantage for Kumaraswamy,” a senior JD(S) leader said.

The JD(S) won only 19 seats in the Assembly election. The regional party wasted no time in convening its legislature party meeting where Kumaraswamy was elected as the leader.

Even before the BJP came to terms with the Assembly election defeat, Kumaraswamy had started attacking the Congress government for imposing conditions on the guarantee schemes, for allegedly winning the polls by giving gift coupons to voters and corruption in transfers.

Speaking to DH, Kumaraswamy said that he will not let his party’s low tally in the Assembly come in his way. “I don’t care about how many of us have entered the House. I’ll ensure all of us will be active,” he said.

“I don’t need to please anyone. I am serious about the problems the common man is facing and I will be attending the session every day and focusing on issue-based debates,” Kumaraswamy said.

Admitting that he was irregular in the past, Kumaraswamy said: “Earlier I used to come on particular days and talk on one particular issue. This time, I’ll be there every day, participate actively and highlight the failures of the government. The voters should not be cheated by the government.”