Irrigation bonanza for north Karnataka

The Cabinet on Thursday cleared 13 irrigation projects worth Rs 5,701 crore aimed at improving irrigation facilities in the north Karnataka region.

This is seen as a big outreach to north Karnataka, which sends the highest number of Lingayat MLAs to the Assembly.

According to a statement released by the Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol's office, 13 irrigation projects, including Melligeri-Halgali Lift Irrigation scheme, Ammajeshwari Lift Irrigation scheme, were cleared.

The cabinet also gave its formal approval to call for tenders to execute these projects and within two months the tender process will be completed, the statement read.