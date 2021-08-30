Irrigation projects: H D Kumaraswamy accuses Centre of double standards

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the Union government is following double standards over the Krishna and Mahadayi irrigation projects of the state.

Accusing the state government of inordinate delay in implementing these projects, he said the Union government is not issuing a notification to take up the works on the third stage of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP).

“It is delaying the issuance of notification as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have approached the Supreme Court over the Krishna River water sharing as a reason,” he charged.

“The Union government, however, had issued a notification though the hearing is pending between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery River Water Dispute. Why did it adopt a double standard?” Kumaraswamy questioned while speaking to media persons.

He said the Union government should release Rs 1 lakh crore by announcing the Upper Krishna Project as a national project.

The third stage of the project should be implemented by increasing the height of Alamatti reservoir to 524 metres. The Centre should get permission from Forest and Environment Department to utilise 14 tmcft of water allocated under the Mahadayi project, he urged.

Kumaraswamy charged that development works are not taking place in the state.

"A spare engine has been installed by replacing the main engine in the state. I am unable to get an appointment with the chief minister for the past two weeks. If it is fixed, I will discuss the irrigation projects," he said.