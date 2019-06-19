Is it crime to state truth? asks Roshan Baig

Senior Congress leader R Roshan Baig, who has been suspended, said on Wednesday he would discuss with senior colleagues his next move while sticking to his ground that his criticism of the leadership was "based on the truth."

Addressing reporters, Baig said he had not indulged in any anti-party activities. "I'm a disciplined soldier of the party. I've not spoken anything against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Whatever I've said about state leaders is based on the truth. Is it a crime to state the truth?" he said.

"I will consult senior leaders Ramalinga Reddy, HK Patil, Mallikarjun Kharge and KH Muniyappa on what I need to do next," he said.

Baig, a 7-time legislator and a former minister, pointed out that Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha election. "In Karnataka, we won just one seat. Our Dalit leader Muniyappa was defeated in Kolar. Our own party leaders caused his defeat. Why aren't they facing action? In Mandya, our party leaders openly worked for Sumalatha. In the name of an alliance, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda had to face defeat in Tumkur," he said.

In Shivajinagar, which he represents, Baig said the Congress won a lead in the Lok Sabha election. "In Gandhinagar, which the KPCC president represents, the BJP won a lead. In Badami, which Siddaramaiah represents, the BJP got a lead. This should've been discussed openly so as to strengthen the party," he said.

"Whatever I've said about state leaders is the opinion of lakhs of party workers," Baig said.

Asked if he believed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah exerted pressure on the high command to have him suspended, Baig said: "Maybe."