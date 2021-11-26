Is Prashant Kishor scouting for TMC in Karnataka? 

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 20:19 ist
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s political strategist Prashant Kishor is said to have met some top Congress leaders in Karnataka, creating a buzz. 

“He was in Bengaluru and he met a former chief minister among other leaders,” a source said. 

Kishor, a renowned poll strategist, is said to be the brain behind Trinamool Congress’ expansion beyond Bengal. 

“It looks like he is scouting and trying to understand if a base can be created for the TMC in Karnataka,” the source said. 

In the past, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar had met Kishor. Even the JD(S) had reached out to Kishor hoping he could revive the party’s fortunes. 

Word is that Kishor is looking for Karnataka leaders who can potentially be roped into the TMC. 

