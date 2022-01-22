Is Tumakuru your father's property, HDK charges at Siddaramaiah

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy locked horns again after the JD(S) leader launched a strongly-worded attack against the Congress leader on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy lashed out at Siddaramaiah for questioning the ideological stance of the regional party.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah had urged the people of Tumakuru to oust JD(S) from the district. "The party has no ideology. They will one day be with BJP and swing the other way later," he alleged, calling the regional party BJP's B-Team.

In retort, Kumaraswamy said it was just a matter of time before the leader of the opposition was ousted from Badami. "Is Tumakuru your father's property? Forget ousting JD(S) from Tumakuru, the people of Chamundeshwari have sent you packing and the next will be in Badami," he said.

While Siddaramaiah keeps alleging that JD(S) is BJP's B-team, in reality, it was he who was responsible for the BJP government to come to power, Kumaraswamy alleged. "Siddaramaiah has no capability to nurture leadership. He is on one had greedy to become the next Chief Minister and on the other is also insecure that he may not get the opportunity. The only politics he will play is to hijack JD(s) leaders while thwarting the opportunity of Congress leaders," he charged.

An irked Siddaramaiah told media persons on Saturday that Kumaraswamy' statements "showed his political culture". "Everyone in his family has lost elections including himself. He has no right to comment on me losing elections," Siddaramaiah said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: