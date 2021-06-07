Issue of Karnataka CM change troubles administration too: Jagadish Shettar

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday stated that repeated discussions about leadership change would hinder effective day-to-day administration, as it would question the stability of the government.

"I do not know from where such discussions are emerging, though it is repeatedly clarified that no thinking about changing the chief minister is going on in the party, and that B S Yediyurappa will continue in the post. Yediyurappa stated that he would resign if the party asks him to do so, probably to put an end to this discussion," he said.

Read | Will be CM as long as high command has faith in me: BSY

"Yediyurappa has built the party, and he has utmost commitment towards the party. His pain is reflected in his statement, in the wake of repeated murmurs about leadership change which would also damage the image of the government. When leadership change is not being discussed at the party level, the question about alternative leader also does not arise now," Shettar added.