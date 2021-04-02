Issues should be discussed within party: S Suresh Kumar

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 01:28 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday opined that good developments within the party can be shared with the public, but lapses and differences should be discussed and resolved within the party.

He was speaking to reporters, at Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar district. Commenting on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa writing a letter to the Governor and party high command against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said, "I learnt about it from the media. I will express my opinion on the party forum."

