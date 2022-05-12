It is wrong to target IPS officer Ravindranath: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, said that it is wrong on the part of the government if senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, who tendered resignation recently, was being targeted for taking action against people involved in the fake caste certificates case.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was transferred recently as DGP, Training, from the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

He tendered his resignation, claiming that he is being targeted for taking action against influential people involved in the fake caste certificates case.

Siddaramaiah said chief minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya, a Lingayat, had obtained a fake certificate for his daughter, claiming she belonged to the scheduled castes. “The government or administration will not exist if there is rampant corruption. The BJP government is weak and corrupt. It is not possible to get justice from this government,” he said.

There should be no election (for local bodies) without reservation for other backward classes (OBC). If the elections are conducted as per the Supreme Court’s directions, it will be injustice to OBC people, Siddaramaiah said. It has to be noted that the court has stated that the polls to local bodies cannot be held due to the delay in conducting delimitation or other mandatory exercise, to provide reservation for OBCs.