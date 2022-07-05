It isn't political, claims Siddaramaiah birthday committee

Congress leaders who are organising former chief minister Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday convention clarified on Tuesday that this will not be a ‘show of strength’.

The Siddaramaiah-75 Amrut Mahotsava committee has decided to conduct a public meeting on the occasion of the Congress leader’s 75th birthday in Davangere on August 3.

“We're doing this with everybody's cooperation. This programme has nothing to do with politics. We only want to honour him. There's no other intention,” the committee’s honorary president and senior Congress lawmaker R V Deshpande told a news conference.

Congress leaders B L Shankar and Basavaraj Rayaraddi clarified that the event will not be named ‘Siddaramotsava’.