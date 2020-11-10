It’s a bitter bypoll for JD(S), pushed to third place

The by-election results turned bitter for the JD(S) as the regional party ceded more electoral ground.

The party was pushed to the third place in both RR Nagar and Sira constituencies and failed to secure even 50% of the votes received by the party in the 2018 Assembly election.

Several factors contributed to the poor results of the party in the Vokkaliga strong land. In Sira, the party was banking on sympathy following the death of its incumbent legislator B Sathyanarayana, whose wife Ammajamma was fielded.

Follow live updates on the Bypolls results here

Sources said that initial reluctance of the party to enter the campaign arena cost dearly, allowing BJP to consolidate votes, including that of the Vokkaliga community, which has traditionally backed the JD(S). Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda pitching camp at Sira for more than a week for campaigning ahead of polls was perhaps too late.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, while accepting the defeat, said that there was no reason to lose hope. During campaigning, he asked voters to give him either milk or venom.

“For political parties, bypolls are not the barometer for what the future holds. I don’t want to analyse how the elections were held,” he said, adding that he would concentrate more on organising and strengthening the party in the coming days.

“I will only interpret the results as a win for the BJP state government for responding to the people in the last 15 months,” he said.

In the 2018 polls, the JD(S) secured 41.24% of the vote share with 74,338 votes, which shrunk to 36,783 votes - 20.25% of the total votes polled in the

by-election.

Similarly, at RR Nagar, where Vokkaligas are a sizable population, the JD(S) received 60,360 votes in 2018. This has dropped to 10,251 votes. An exodus of local JD(S) leaders to other parties ahead of the polls also hampered its prospects.