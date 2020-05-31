It’s ‘minor aspiration’ not disgruntlement in BJP: Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan decried the “meetings” by legislators of the Katti faction on Sunday, even as reports of the disgruntled legislators meeting again in the coming week emerged.

Speaking to reporters, Ashwath Narayan said that the B S Yediyurappa-led government had nothing to worry about. “However, the manner (in which the meeting was held) was not right. Party leaders will discuss this and address all concerns,” he said.

The recent developments, according to the DyCM were due to the “minor aspirations” of a few leaders. “In our party, there is no room for disgruntlement. If they have demands, they can speak to the CM,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that one more meeting of the Katti faction to unsettle Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely next week. The group’s show of strength came with demands for Cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha nomination for Katti’s brother Ramesh Katti and others. While the ruling party has played down the recurring “disgruntlement” of few leaders over the past 10 months of BJP rule, insiders say that it was part of a deeper ploy to replace the chief minister.

It can be noted that while Katti had denied any dissident activity following the recent “lunch meeting” by North Karnataka MLAs, another dissident Basangouda Patil Yatnal made it clear that his equation with the CM had deteriorated. There are also indications of a divide within the Katti faction, as few MLAs of the group were left unhappy saying that the meeting ended up buttressing Umesh Katti’s demand to be a minister and his brother Ramesh Katti’s demand of Rajya Sabha nomination.

Ramesh told reporters in Belagavi that they were still awaiting the “good news” that chief minister B S Yediyurappa had promised the Kattis. “People are watching this. They had promised to make me Rajya Sabha MP. I am just asking them to fulfill the promise,” he said.