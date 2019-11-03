It’s quota or quit: Sriramulu on Valmiki reservation

Minister Sriramulu has hinted at coming out of the government if Valmiki community was not provided 7.50% reservation in two months.

“The government should provide 7.50% reservation for Valmiki community; otherwise I don’t want any power,” Sriramulu said here on Sunday. The minister was speaking at a meeting to review preparations for Valmiki fair at the Valmiki Mutt in Rajanahalli of Harihar taluk.

The committed headed by Justice (retired) Nagamohan Das is expected in two months.

A delegation would be taken to the government seeking reservation after the report is submitted. “I will make it clear that I don’t want to be in power if there is no reservation for my community. I will launch a struggle for securing reservation facility,” Sriramulu said.