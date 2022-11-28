It was a mistake, BJP MP says on sharing stage with rowdy

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila, prompting a sharp attack from the Congress.

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police.

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan told DH.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets.

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked.