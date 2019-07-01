It's a shock to me, says DKS

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, considered the Congress’ Man Friday, expressed shock over Anand Singh’s resignation.

It was Shivakumar who played a key role in preventing the BJP from poaching Singh during government formation last year.

“I saw the news when I was in the gym. It is difficult to believe it. This is a shock to me,” Shivakumar told reporters. “Maybe he has some personal problems, which he’s not telling us.”

Shivakumar strongly defended the government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari district, of which he is in charge. “The allotment was done when the BJP was in power. Whatever was done then has been continued, to encourage industries in Karnataka. Don’t we want industries in the state?” he said.

“They (Jindals) have paid money for the land and everything, but whatever lacuna is there will be looked into.”

Shivakumar pointed out that no legislator was ready to face another election. “It’s one thing to resign, but you should be able to win the byelection after you resign,” he said, expressing hope that Singh would not quit the Congress.