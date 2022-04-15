It's Cong's conspiracy to fix Eshwarappa: Arun Singh

It's Congress' conspiracy to fix K S Eshwarappa: Arun Singh

Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  Apr 15 2022, 21:01 ist
BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh said it is a conspiracy of Congress leaders to fix Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and there is no stuff in the allegations.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said there is a senior Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee leader involved in this conspiracy and as the investigation progresses the name of that leader will come out.

“One cannot make sense of the charges of collecting 40 per cent commission from contractors for the works taken up. Congress leaders are involved in spreading this rumour and it is being spread to create confusion among the people. Even behind the charges of contractors, there are Congress leaders working,” he said and added that as investigations are on, the truth will come out and the people of Karnataka will also come to know about it.

He said BJP National President J P Nadda will participate in the State Executive Committee meeting scheduled to be held in Hosapete. Party workers are upbeat to welcome the party president.

