J P Nadda not to attend BJP executive committee meet in Hubballi due to Covid restrictions

BJP national president J P Nadda will not be attending the two-day state-level executive committee meeting to be held in Hubballi from Tuesday.

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said owing to Covid-19 restriction imposed by the state government over increase in the number cases, Nadda has decided against attending the meet, as his arrival would have resulted in gathering of large number of followers and violated the norms. "BJP is a party of a discipline and we don't wish to break rules imposed by the state government" he said.

Arun Singh informed that except for the Nadda's event, all the other sessions at the executive committee meeting will go ahead as scheduled. Only 300 party workers from across the state will be allowed to attend the meeting, he said.

He said the meeting will discuss about the path travelled so far and way ahead for the party.

Arun Singh also categorically denied the rumours about the change of Chief Minister in the state.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a wonderful job and party will go to next Assembly polls under his leadership," he said and praised Bommai as one of the most honest and humble men against whom there are no charges of corruption.

MLC polls defeat

Arun Singh said a committee will be formed to reach the truth regarding the reason for party's defeat in MLC polls in Belagavi. "We should have won that seat. But... We will look into the reasons as to why we didn't," he said.

The two-day meeting will also discuss the reason for recent poll results and take corrective action, he said, and denied charges that CM is not getting support from party leaders.

40% commission

Arun Singh also denied the charges of government receiving 40% commission from contractors. "I haven't seen the letter, but what I can say is that Bommai government is honest and if lower level officials are indulging in corruption then government will take strict action.

