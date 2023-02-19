J P Nadda on two-day visit to Udupi, Malnad region from February 20

BJP National President J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, starting Monday.

In a statement released state BJP unit on Sunday, party general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said, Nadda will take part in a slew of events, aimed at strengthening the party for the upcoming Assembly elections, in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.

Giving more details on Nadda's two-day visit, Kumar said, The party's national president will take part in a booth-level convention in Udupi on Monday morning before addressing a public meeting in Byndoor.

"On the same evening, he will travel to Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district to take part in arecanut growers' convention. He will then hold a meeting with the people's representatives in Sringeri," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Nadda will hold a meeting with 'intellectuals' in Chikkamagaluru and will address a public meeting in Belur, Hassan district. In the evening, the BJP national president will take part in a booth-level convention in Hassan, following which he will fly to Delhi via Bengaluru.

Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts are considered to be strong bastions of the ruling BJP. However, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, which Nadda is visiting, is currently represented by Congress (T D Rajegowda).

His visit to Sringeri assumes significance in the backdrop of Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswmay's allegations that 'Peshwa Brahmins' were responsible for repeated attacks on Sringeri Sharada Peetha, which is one of the four prominent Brahmin mutts setup by Adi Shankaracharya, a proponent of Advaita philosophy.

Despite the Brahmin community registering its strong protest against his statement, Kumaraswamy has refused to retract his words.