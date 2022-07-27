J P Nadda to attend 'Janotsava' in Doddaballapur on July 28

BJP national president J P Nadda will attend the 'Janotsava' event to mark the one-year anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai government which will be held at Doddaballapur on Thursday.
As many as 1.5 to 2 lakh people are expected to participate in the event, according to the organisers.
BJP vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana told reporters that Chief Minister Bommai, all members of the state Cabinet, former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others will attend.
Health Minister K Sudhakar took a dig at 'Siddaramotsava', saying that 'Janotsava' was not being held to glorify one person. "The event will be a reply to those who question our strength in the old Mysuru region," he said.
