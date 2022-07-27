J P Nadda to attend 'Janotsava' in Doddaballapur

J P Nadda to attend 'Janotsava' in Doddaballapur on July 28

As many as 1.5 to 2 lakh people are expected to participate in the event

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 23:02 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI file photo

BJP national president J P Nadda will attend the 'Janotsava' event to mark the one-year anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai government which will be held at Doddaballapur on Thursday.

As many as 1.5 to 2 lakh people are expected to participate in the event, according to the organisers.

BJP vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana told reporters that Chief Minister Bommai, all members of the state Cabinet, former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others will attend.

Health Minister K Sudhakar took a dig at 'Siddaramotsava', saying that 'Janotsava' was not being held to glorify one person. "The event will be a reply to those who question our strength in the old Mysuru region," he said.

J P Nadda
Karnataka
BJP

