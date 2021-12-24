J P Nadda to attend Karnataka BJP meet on Dec 29

Divisional-level leaders and office-bearers of various units will participate in the programme

  • Dec 24 2021, 22:24 ist
BJP national president J P Nadda will preside over the party’s state executive committee meeting scheduled to be held on December 28 and 29 at a private hotel in Hubballi.

Giving details about the meeting here on Friday, BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said, party state in-charge Arun Singh, co-in-charge D K Aruna, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanswamy, Bhagwanth Khuba and Rajeev Chandrashekar, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior party leader B S Yediyurappa and other senior leaders of the party will attend the meeting.

Special sessions will be held on December 28. Nadda will participate on the concluding day. Divisional-level leaders and office-bearers of various units will participate in the programme, he said.

