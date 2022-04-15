J P Nadda to chair key Karnataka BJP meet; 2023 Assembly polls likely on agenda

A crucial two-day meeting of the Karnataka BJP unit chaired by the party's national president J P Nadda will start Saturday at Hospet, Vijayanagar, where leaders are expected to discuss strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Apart from the recent episode involving K S Eshwarappa, the BJP is expected to take stock of its poll preparedness during the 2-day executive meeting.

Nadda will participate in the executive committee meeting on Saturday and a core committee meeting on Sunday.

Speculation is rife the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion will come up for discussion, with the party exploring the option of a major overhaul to install an 'election Cabinet'.

Bommai is left with five vacancies in his Cabinet following the resignation of Eshwarappa. Reports indicate that a few more ministers could be asked to step down to make room for fresh faces. There are also rumours that Ramesh Jarkiholi - one the key migrants from the Congress-JD(S) coalition - will be re-inducted to the Cabinet after the Special Investigation Team submitted a B-report in the sleaze CD case.

While inclusion of several young faces are being discussed, sources say that induction of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president, may come up for discussion. Inducting Vijayendra will be an attempt to placate Yediyurappa who is said to be unhappy with the current developments.

Nadda is also expected to review the progress of the statewide yatra organised by three BJP teams as part of its preparations for the 2023 polls. Moreover, region-wise reports that shed light on party prospects will also be deliberated on during the meeting, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Congress will stage a protest in Hospet demanding Eshwarappa's arrest in connection with the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

According to sources, the executive committee is also set to pass various resolutions commending the decisions of the Centre and state governments.

Watch latest videos by DH here: