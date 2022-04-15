J P Nadda to chair key Karnataka BJP meet

J P Nadda to chair key Karnataka BJP meet; 2023 Assembly polls likely on agenda

The BJP is expected to take stock of its poll preparedness during the 2-day executive meeting

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 21:46 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

A crucial two-day meeting of the Karnataka BJP unit chaired by the party's national president J P Nadda will start Saturday at Hospet, Vijayanagar, where leaders are expected to discuss strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Apart from the recent episode involving K S Eshwarappa, the BJP is expected to take stock of its poll preparedness during the 2-day executive meeting.

Nadda will participate in the executive committee meeting on Saturday and a core committee meeting on Sunday.

Speculation is rife the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion will come up for discussion, with the party exploring the option of a major overhaul to install an 'election Cabinet'.

Bommai is left with five vacancies in his Cabinet following the resignation of Eshwarappa. Reports indicate that a few more ministers could be asked to step down to make room for fresh faces. There are also rumours that Ramesh Jarkiholi - one the key migrants from the Congress-JD(S) coalition - will be re-inducted to the Cabinet after the Special Investigation Team submitted a B-report in the sleaze CD case.

While inclusion of several young faces are being discussed, sources say that induction of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president, may come up for discussion. Inducting Vijayendra will be an attempt to placate Yediyurappa who is said to be unhappy with the current developments.

Nadda is also expected to review the progress of the statewide yatra organised by three BJP teams as part of its preparations for the 2023 polls. Moreover, region-wise reports that shed light on party prospects will also be deliberated on during the meeting, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Congress will stage a protest in Hospet demanding Eshwarappa's arrest in connection with the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

According to sources, the executive committee is also set to pass various resolutions commending the decisions of the Centre and state governments.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

J P Nadda
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

 