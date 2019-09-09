Jagadish Shettar for merger of departments

Large & Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has stated that efforts are being made to merge small-scale department with it, and call it as Industry & Commerce Department, for better administrative procedures and industrial growth.

"Reforms are needed in the industrial sector, for which merger of separate departments dealing with the sector has to be needed. I have already signed the proposal, and the Cabinet has to take a final decision in this regard," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the industry associations' meet organised by the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KSSIA) here on Monday, Shettar stated that Karnataka State Small Industries Development Limited (KSSIDL) does not come under his department, though it is related to industrial development, and therefore, merger is needed.

KSSIDCL enhances the price of industrial plots as per the increasing guidance value by the Revenue Department. This is not correct, and reasonable rate should be fixed while allotting industrial plots, he aid.

Shettar admitted that basic guidelines for allotment of plots by KSSIDCL and KIADB have to be changed scientifically, and proper guidelines should be given to deputy commissioners also. Single-window system also have to be corrected. Redtapism and corruption should be eliminated, he said.

'Recession is temporary'

Commenting on economic slowdown, Shettar stated that it is a temporary phenomenon, and it affected only a few industry sectors. Union Government has taken suitable steps, and I would inform the Centre about the situation in Karnataka, he added.