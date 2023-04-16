Jagadish Shettar has not contacted me: HDK

Jagadish Shettar has not contacted me after quitting BJP: HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy termed former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's departure from the BJP 'an internal issue' that the saffron party must deal with

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 17:18 ist
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy being greeted by devotees at the Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala, April 16, 2023. Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy termed former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's departure from the BJP "an internal issue" that the saffron party must deal with.

“Jagadish Shettar has not contacted me. Our party does not need great leaders like him. We welcome leaders of smaller statures,” Kumaraswamy told mediapersons after having a darshan of the presiding deity at the Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala on Sunday.

“Jagdish Shettar, who has immense political experience and who has worked since the time of Jan Sangh, is also deserting the BJP. What I said in the past about the DNA in the BJP is coming true,” Kumaraswamy said.

Also Read | JD(S) promises something for everyone ahead of Karnataka polls

Kumaraswamy met temple Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and sought his blessings. Heggade in turn felicitated Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy said that he had sought the blessings of God for a stable administration in the state and the welfare of its people.

On Saturday night, the JD(S) leader visited the Durgaparameshwari Temple at Nala in Belthangady and offered special prayers. He had arrived in a helicopter to Dharmasthala.

Chief priest Raghavendra Asranna conducted a special puja lasting three days in Kumaraswamy's name and the latter made it a point to take part in the final puja rituals.

Kumaraswamy said that he had taken part in a special homa and havana for the welfare of the people of the state.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda, state party spokesperson M B Sadashiv and others were also present along with Kumaraswamy.

India News
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
BJP
Jagadish Shettar
D Veerendra Heggade
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

