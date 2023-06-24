Jagadish Shettar says ready to shoulder responsibility in Lok Sabha polls

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who has made a comeback with his unopposed election as a Congress MLC, on Saturday stated that he would shoulder any responsibility to be given by the party regarding coming Lok Sabha elections and would make efforts for the Congress' victory in six to seven seats among 11 seats in North Karnataka region.

"I am ready to tour the segments suggested by the party during Lok Sabha polls. I will make all efforts to get victory for the Congress in maximum seats here," he said, adding that Congress leaders had said they would utilise his service.

Commenting on the possibility of Shettar becoming a Congress candidate in coming Lok Sabha elections, he said, "It is left to the party, and as I have not taken individual decision in this matter".

On position

Regarding the possibility of him becoming the Legislative Council chairman or leader of the house or a minister in coming days, Shettar said, "It is left to the party. Congress' senior leaders have assured me a position due to my contributions in Assembly polls. As of now, they have not proposed any post. Let's wait and see."

Shettar, a former six-time MLA who was defeated in Assembly polls from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency after he shifted from BJP to Congress with the BJP denying him a ticket, termed becoming an MLC as a new chapter in his political career.

When asked about the speculation about Congress trying to attract some BJP leaders in view of Lok Sabha elections next year, Shettar said, Congress is not luring anybody. There is discontent in BJP and that may explode any moment, he added.

Opining that the Union Government is not ready to supply rice to the State Government for political reasons regarding coming Lok Sabha polls, Shettar said BJP leaders should try to get rice for the State, instead of staging protests.