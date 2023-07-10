Jain monk murder: Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe

BJP lawmakers on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the brutal killing of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi and raised suspicions of the Congress government trying to “hide” facts in the case.

During Zero Hour in the Assembly, BJP MLAs raised the murder of Acharya Sri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj. Police have arrested two people Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath.

It is alleged that the murder took place over money matters, which BJP MLAs said was a “misleading” claim by the police.

“This is a cold-blooded, pre-planned murder. This cannot be treated as any other crime. If the case is not handed over to the CBI, then there will be further suspicion that the government is trying to cover something up,” former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai charged that the law-and-order situation is quickly deteriorating under the new government. He cited the examples of one head constable being killed by the sand mafia in Kalaburagi, the alleged killing of a Hindu worker at T Narsipur and news of a constable in Kalaburgi attempting suicide.

Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused the police of “creating” a story on financial transactions being the reason behind the Jain monk’s murder.

BJP MLAs Siddu Savadi, Shashikala Jolle, V Sunil Kumar and Araga Jnanendra spoke on the matter. All of them explained the extreme austere and nonviolent lifestyle of Jain monks to discredit the 'financial transactions' angle..

They also claimed that the police are trying to conceal the involvement of the second accused in the case. “To appease one community, the government is misusing the police,” Yatnal said. “In T Narsipur, one Hindu worker was killed. Pakistan flags are flying after this government came to power,” he said, to which Congress MLAs objected.

Athani MLA Laxman Savadi was the only Congress member who spoke on the issue. He said he knew the family of the slain Jain monk and provided graphic details of the murder. “He was electrocuted. Then, they tried to dump the body into a bore well. When the body did not fit the size of the bore well, they first cut off the hands and legs. Then, they cut the head vertically,” he said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would table its reply on Tuesday. He pointed out that Home Minister G Parameshwara was on a visit in connection with the case.