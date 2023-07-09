Jain monk’s murder: BJP set to put govt on the mat in session

The state BJP announced on Sunday that it would raise the issue of Hindu saints feeling insecure in the wake of the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi, in both Houses of the legislature on Monday.

The saffron party would demand a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder, the party’s state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar told reporters here.

The murder puts a big question mark on the security of religious leaders in the state, Kumar said.

“It is three days since the monk was murdered. Neither the home minister nor the chief minister has visited Belagavi. Our main demand to the government is to provide proper security to saints, sadhus, monks and seers,” he said.

The MLC said that the BJP had already formed a fact-finding committee led by Belgaum Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil.

Patil will first brief all BJP legislators and then lead the charge against the government in the Assembly, Kumar said.

“Though the police have arrested two persons in the case, we suspect there are more people involved,” the MLC said. Kumar appealed to the government to get the case investigated properly.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that, the BJP will hold protests inside and outside the legislature condemning the gruesome act.

In a statement condemning the murder, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel demanded a thorough investigation covering all aspects. Kateel appealed to the

government to provide security to the monks and saints of the state. “The government should take this case seriously and ensure that the culprits are booked,” the BJP state chief said.

Replying to a query by reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar promised that the government would get the case investigated thoroughly and address the concerns raised by seer Varuru Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj, who has launched a sit-in protest in Hubballi.

“I appeal to the seer to withdraw his decision to hold a fast unto death protest in Hubballi, seeking security to seers.” he said and added that the government was committed to address all their concerns.

Shivakumar claimed that he tried to reach out to the seer, but was not able to establish contact with him yet. So, he had instructed district incharge minister and the local MLA to reach out to the seer, the DyCM said.