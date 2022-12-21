Jarkiholi, Eshwarappa to be back in Cabinet next week?

Both Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa have remained away from the Winter Session of state legislature for not being inducted in the Cabinet

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 23:04 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holding meeting with former ministers K S Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi at VTU guest house in Belagavi on Wednesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held meeting with former ministers K S Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi who have been sulking for not being inducted in the Cabinet.
It's speculated that they could make to the cabinet next week.

Both Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa have remained away from the Winter Session of state legislature for not being inducted in the Cabinet.

Bommai met them at VTU guest house and told them about his discussions held with high command regarding their induction in the Cabinet.

Sources said Bommai assured them that they would be inducted in the Cabinet next week.

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Amit Shah

